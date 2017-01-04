Advertisement

Famed French conductor dies at 92

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
4 January 2017
21:49 CET+01:00
obitmusic

Share this article

Famed French conductor dies at 92
Photo: Medici.TV
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
4 January 2017
21:49 CET+01:00
French maestro Georges Pretre, who regularly conducted the renowned Vienna Symphony Orchestra, died Wednesday aged 92, the Austrian capital's Philharmonic society said.

"The Vienna Philharmonic .. is mourning the passing of its honorary member, Georges Pretre," the world-famous musical institution, which includes the Symphony Orchestra, said on its website.

Pretre died in Naves in southwest France where he lived in a chateau, the town's deputy mayor Brigitte Baux, who regularly organised events with the conductor, told AFP.

Born in northern France on August 24, 1924, he entered the Paris Conservatoire aged 15 but went on to enjoy most of his career outside his homeland.

He was notably the first "invited leader" from 1986-1991 of the Symphony Orchestra, the Austrian capital's second classical ensemble after the celebrated Philharmonic.

Pretre, who liked to say that he was himself Viennese, also twice conducted the prestigious New Year's concert by the Philharmonic, in 2008 and 2010.

During his career he also wielded the baton at some of the world's top orchestras, from Chicago to the Metropolitan Opera de New York, and the Scala in Milan to the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London.

He last conducted the Vienna Philharmonic in 2013 at the Theatre des Champs-Elysees in Paris in a repertoire including Ravel, Beethoven and Strauss.

obitmusic

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad: ‘one of the best decisions of my life’

With the world facing a host of new uncertainties as 2016 draws to a close, there’s no better time to make a positive change in the New Year by volunteering abroad. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people’s lives for the better.

Online auctions: 10 tips to avoid being ripped off
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Galette des Rois: The French tart with a charm
  2. Why Toulouse is THE place to be in France right now
  3. What will change in France in 2017
  4. France's most popular baby names revealed
  5. Here's where you're most likely to get robbed in France
Advertisement
Advertisement