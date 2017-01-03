Toulouse ranks as France's fastest-growing city

Photo: WikiCommons

Toulouse has the fastest growing population of all France's cities, a census revealed on Tuesday.

Toulouse in southern France is a city on the move, at least according to information published by national statistics agency Insee.

The city centre saw its population grow by 7,999 people between 2013 and 2014, the new statistics showed.

The Pink City, as it's also known, drew in 18,800 residents over the five years between 2009 and 2014, the agency added.

Its official population is now set at 466,297, enough to make it the fourth most-heavily populated city in France.

Below is the top ten, as of January 1st, 2014.

Paris: 2,220,445 ( - 9,176 inhabitants compared to 2013)

Marseille: 858,120 ( +2,727)

Lyon: 506,615 ( +5,900)

Toulouse: 466,297 ( +7,999)

Nice: 343,895 ( +1,600)

Nantes: 298,029 ( +5,311)

Strasbourg: 276,170 ( +452)

Montpellier: 275,318 (+3,234)

Bordeaux: 246,586 (+2,406)

Lille: 233,897 (+ 2,406)

The agency didn't go into details as to why the city is showing such remarkable growth, but it's likely a combination of a huge economic growth and a healthy student scene.

