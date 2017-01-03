France's most popular baby names revealed

A baby girl in France is most likely to be called Louise, Emma, or Jade. For the boys it's Gabriel, Jules, or Lucas.
At least, that's according to the 2015 birth register, which has just been released (a full year later) by national statistics agency Insee.
The agency said different baby names come out on top in different areas of the country, but the above names were the overall most popular.
The agency said that throughout the year, 778,691 babies were born in France, and were given 12,731 different names.
Of these names, 9,783 were names for girls and 5,948 were for boys.
This isn't to say that significantly more girls were born, rather that French parents seem more imaginative when it comes to naming girls.
As the official information is released a full year after the babies are born, some have taken to using the information to find trends for the upcoming year.
A book published in October made predictions for 2017 based on the Insee research, and suggested that Louise will remain on top this year.
The book tipped Gabriel to come out on top for the boys. See the full list of predictions here.