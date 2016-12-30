New Year's in Paris: A guide to the free public transport

Photo: AFP

Public transport will be free for New Year's revellers in Paris, and the services will be extended. Here's a guide.

Worried about a huge taxi fare to get home on New Year's Eve? Perhaps you don't need to be.

Transport in the Île-de-France will be free on New Year's Eve and some lines will be open later than usual, the region's transport authority STIF said.

Buses, RER commuter trains, and the Metro will be free from 5pm, with extra services running after midnight.

Paris public transport will remain free until 5pm on New Year's Day. Click the map below to see a larger version.

Six Metro lines will stay open throughout the night; Lines 1, 2, 4, 6, 9, and 14.

Some station entrances will be closed, however, noted Stif (see maps here).

Commuter lines C and D will run all night in one direction (heading out of the city and into the suburbs), while A and B will run all night in both directions.

As a result of the changes to the traffic and the extra Metros on offer, the usual Noctilien night bus schedule has been altered too. For more information (in French), check out the full statement from Stif here.

Travellers have been advised to download the ViaNavigo app too.