France's 2017 calendar full of long weekends

Photo: AFP

2017 promises plenty of long weekends, here's how to make the most of the year.

After a pretty dismal year for long weekends in 2016 (with three public holidays falling on Sundays), 2017 is looking positively brilliant.

In fact, a full five public holidays fall on a Monday. With Bastille Day falling on a Friday, that means the French can look forward to six long weekends.

And with Ascension Day on a Thursday and Assumption Day on a Tuesday, many will no doubt take the chance to take off the day in between for a four-day long weekend ("faire le pont", as the French say).

Here's how to make the most of the holidays:

New Year's Day: Sunday, January 1st