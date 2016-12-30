France's 2017 calendar full of long weekends

Easter Monday: Monday, April 17th
Labor Day: Monday, May 1st
Victory in Europe Day (end of WWII): Monday, May 8th
Ascension Day: Thursday, May 25th
Pentecost: Monday, June 5th
Bastille Day: Friday, July 14th
Assumption Day: Tuesday, August 15th
All Saints' Day: Wednesday, November 1st
Remembrance Day: Saturday, November 11th
Christmas: Monday, December 25th
