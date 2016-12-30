Advertisement

France's 2017 calendar full of long weekends

Oliver Gee
Oliver Gee
oliver.gee@thelocal.com
30 December 2016
14:44 CET+01:00
Photo: AFP
2017 promises plenty of long weekends, here's how to make the most of the year.
After a pretty dismal year for long weekends in 2016 (with three public holidays falling on Sundays), 2017 is looking positively brilliant. 
 
In fact, a full five public holidays fall on a Monday. With Bastille Day falling on a Friday, that means the French can look forward to six long weekends.
 
And with Ascension Day on a Thursday and Assumption Day on a Tuesday, many will no doubt take the chance to take off the day in between for a four-day long weekend ("faire le pont", as the French say).
 
Here's how to make the most of the holidays:
 
New Year's Day: Sunday, January 1st

Easter Monday: Monday, April 17th 

Labor Day: Monday, May 1st

Victory in Europe Day (end of WWII): Monday, May 8th

Ascension Day: Thursday, May 25th

Pentecost: Monday, June 5th

Bastille Day: Friday, July 14th

Assumption Day: Tuesday, August 15th

All Saints' Day: Wednesday, November 1st

Remembrance Day: Saturday, November 11th

Christmas: Monday, December 25th

And if you're looking for travel ideas in France, don't forget that 2016 saw Lyon ranked as the best weekend getaway in Europe, and Bordeaux was ranked by Lonely Planet as the best city in the world for a visit.

Or you could always try one of these ten stunning French villages you've never heard about...

Ten stunning French villages you've never heard of

