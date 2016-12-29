French police intercept 45 African migrants from Italy

File image of police checking vehicles at the Italian border. Photo: AFP

French border police intercepted 45 African migrants who were trying to enter the country from Italy and arrested the two smugglers involved, local prosecutors said Wednesday.

Travelling in two vans, 25 migrants in the first vehicle were stopped while 20 in the second breached a checkpoint at Montgenevre in southeastern France, before later being found.

According to the prosecutor's office, the migrants were returned to the border and the two smugglers are to be tried in Italy.