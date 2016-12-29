Advertisement

French police intercept 45 African migrants from Italy

29 December 2016
File image of police checking vehicles at the Italian border. Photo: AFP
French border police intercepted 45 African migrants who were trying to enter the country from Italy and arrested the two smugglers involved, local prosecutors said Wednesday.

Travelling in two vans, 25 migrants in the first vehicle were stopped while 20 in the second breached a checkpoint at Montgenevre in southeastern France, before later being found.

According to the prosecutor's office, the migrants were returned to the border and the two smugglers are to be tried in Italy.

