Paris public transport to be free on New Year's Eve

Oliver Gee
Oliver Gee
oliver.gee@thelocal.com
27 December 2016
14:49 CET+01:00
Photo: AFP
27 December 2016
Free public transport will be on offer for New Year's revellers in Paris, authorities have announced.

Worried about a huge taxi fare to get home on New Year's Eve? Perhaps you don't need to be.

Transport in the Île-de-France will be free on New Year's Eve, the region's transport authority STIF announced on Tuesday.

Buses, RER commuter trains, and the Metro will be free from 5pm, with extra services running after midnight. It will remain free until midday on the 1st. 

While the last Metros are usually at 2.15am, six lines will continue throughout the night. These are Lines: 1, 2, 4, 6, 9, and 14. 

Some station entrances will be closed, however, noted Stif (see maps here).

Commuter lines C and D will run all night in one direction (heading out of the city and into the suburbs), while A and B will run all night in both directions. 

As a result of the changes to the traffic and the extra Metros on offer, the usual Noctilien night bus schedule has been altered too. For more information (in French), check out the full statement from Stif here

Travellers have been advised to download the ViaNavigo app too. 

