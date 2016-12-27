Advertisement

Drunk man with fake gun forces pizzeria to make pizza

27 December 2016
It was not revealed which topping the attacker chose. Photo:Jeff Schear/Getty/AFP
A pizzeria in Lyon was held up over the Christmas period, but instead of demanding cash from the till, the assailant forced staff to make him a pizza.

The attack took place on the evening of 23rd December at Domino's Pizza in Saint-Priest, in the suburbs of Lyon. 

 

The man, described by local paper Le Progrès as "visibly under the influence of alcohol, but pretty determined" brandished what turned out to be a replica handgun while staff prepared his dinner.

 

Having received his pizza the man tried to make his getaway on a bicycle, but he was intercepted by the police before he could eat it. He spent the night in the police's drunk cell.

 

The French are the world's biggest consumers of pizzas, putting away 819 million of them last year.

