Advertisement

Frenchman pulverises yachting solo round the world record

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
26 December 2016
11:23 CET+01:00
sailing

Share this article

Frenchman pulverises yachting solo round the world record
French skipper Thomas Coville arrives in the port of Brest after beating the record in solo non-stop round the world sailing. Photo: Damien Meyer/AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
26 December 2016
11:23 CET+01:00
Thomas Coville slashed eight days off the record when he ended an astonishing solo non-stop circumnavigation of the world on his 31m maxi trimaran on Sunday.
The record was once famously owned by British sailor Ellen MacArthur, but the 48-year-old Frenchman's jaw dropping new mark is just 49 days, 3 hours, 7mins and 38secs.
 
In that time the Colville will rarely have slept for more than 30 minutes at a time and will have been on constant alert to dangers and changing conditions.
 
Having set off from Brest on the Brittany coast November 6 Coville needed to make it back by January 3 to establish a new record.
 
Coville crossed the open seas finish line off the French Atlantic coast at 16:57GMT, December 25, and was due to head back to Brest.
 
The previous record of 57 days 13hrs 34mins and 6sec was established by another Frenchman Francis Joyon in 2008 and who was swift to congratulate the new record holder.
 
"Thomas has set a superb record after a perfectly executed circumnavigation. Well done to him for his performance and perseverance," Joyon said in a press release.
 
"He's set a really high standard."
 
"There's only three of us to have done it without stopping and on a solo trimaran, me, him and Ellen," Joyon said.
 
It was Coville's fifth attempt after two curtailed attempts and two slower than the old record.
 
Even Joyon's record back in 2008 was a huge shock as it broke MacArthur's noteworthy, flare blazing mark of 71d, 14hrs and 18min on her 23m trimaran in February 2005.
 
MacArthur's Australian constructed trimaran had been specifically designed to accomodate her diminutive 5-foot 2 inch (1.57 m) height.
sailing

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad: ‘one of the best decisions of my life’

With the world facing a host of new uncertainties as 2016 draws to a close, there’s no better time to make a positive change in the New Year by volunteering abroad. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people’s lives for the better.

Online auctions: 10 tips to avoid being ripped off

How to get British healthcare no matter where you are
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Christmas foie gras for French round-the-world adventurer
  2. French police probe deadly cafe shoot-out
  3. French aid worker kidnapped in Mali
  4. Frenchman pulverises yachting solo round the world record
Advertisement
Advertisement