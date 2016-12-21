Only in France: Pupils (and their teacher) pose naked for school photo

Photo: Facebook STD2A

A group of French high school pupils have caused a buzz by ditching their clothes for their end of year school photo. And their teacher joined in too.

The words “Only in France” come to mind when hearing about the actions of a class of high school children in southern France.

To mark the end of the year, pupils in the science and technology class STD2A (No joke!) the high school Lycée Frederic Mistral in the town of Avignon, wanted to something original.

So they decided to get naked, which as you are probably thinking, doesn’t seem to be that original in France at all. Just take a look at the way they protest in France.

Granted, the pupils, aged 17 and 18, are not quite bearing all. They have carefully placed black card over their nether regions or drawings of the parts they are hiding.

And if they wanted to create a buzz, which was presumably their aim, then it worked a treat as their end of year photo has been shared thousands of times and made several news sites in France.

It was titled 50 shades of SDT2A.

Some commenters underneath the photo said they thought the stunt was a little bit bizarre.

"Teacher and students in underwear... I don't know why but I find it really very strange," said one.

Many expressed shock given the age of the pupils, while others heralded the photo for freedom of expression.