Could the heart of Paris be set for a glassy makeover?

Photo: Missioniledelacite.paris

Architects have put forward impressive plans to transform the very centre of Paris into a modern hub.

Those in Paris in the year 2040 could experience an very different capital to the one we know today.

At least, that's if architects Dominique Perrault and Philippe Bélaval get their way.

The pair have turned in 35 ideas to President Francois Hollande and Mayor Anne Hidalgo, including a glass covering at the forecourt of the Notre Dame cathedral and floating bars along the Seine River.

They said the current urban condition of the centre of Paris - specifically the Ile de la Cité - "could hardly be considered satisfactory".

Photo: Missioniledelacite.paris

"Limited by poor tourist facilities and unimaginative planning, foreigners often visit Notre Dame in a hurry while Parisians simply prefer to avoid the area."

"With the upcoming relocation of several major institutions located on the Île de la Cité, namely the Paris Court of Justice and the Police headquarters for which new buildings are under construction in the north of Paris, now is the time to think and imagine better urban qualities for this UNESCO-listed heritage site." President Hollande specifically gave the tasks to the two architects in December last year.

A key part of the architects' plans involve added glass roofs on courtyards in the heart of the city, as well as over the flower market, the Marché aux Fleurs.

The full plans will be put on display in February.