Advertisement

Stowaway French cops in hot water after jumping aboard US aircraft carrier

Oliver Gee
Oliver Gee
oliver.gee@thelocal.com
21 December 2016
15:46 CET+01:00
us army

Share this article

Stowaway French cops in hot water after jumping aboard US aircraft carrier
Photo: AFP
Oliver Gee
Oliver Gee
oliver.gee@thelocal.com
21 December 2016
15:46 CET+01:00
A gigantic US aircraft carrier was delayed by an hour shortly after leaving Marseille port when three curious French police officers were found on board.

Tuesday morning was an embarrassing one for three French policemen.

The trio boarded the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, a 333-metre long and 75-metre high aircraft carrier, while it was docked in Marseille. 
 
The officers were invited on board by the crew, reported Ouest France, and took a tour of the ship.
 
When it was time for the vessel to depart, the French police officers somehow didn't manage to alight in time, and were taken out into the open seas along with the 5,000-strong crew of sailors, pilots, and mechanics.
 
American Navy sailors found the unwitting stowaways and the ship was stopped dead in its tracks, reported France TV Info.
 
At over 300 metres long and not too far from shore, it was impossible to turn the boat around, and a reverse parallel park was apparently out of the question too (you can't really blame the captain for that).
Local French police sent another boat out to get the bungling officers, who returned to land safely, but not without causing a one-hour delay.
 
The officers will be disciplined, security officer Caroline Pozmentier told the channel, without going into further details. 
 
us army

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Online auctions: 10 tips to avoid being ripped off

Think you’ve just spotted a potential treasure at an online auction site? Be sure to read this before you bid.

How to get British healthcare no matter where you are
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Only in France: Pupils (and their teacher) pose naked for school photo
  2. Six different ways to bring at little bit of France home for Christmas
  3. 12 unusual ways the French mark Christmas
  4. Stowaway French cops in hot water after jumping aboard US aircraft carrier
  5. Normandy village home to world's first solar panel road
Advertisement
Advertisement